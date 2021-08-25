Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.95

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 15082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

