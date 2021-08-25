Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 926,123 shares.The stock last traded at $3.63 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.51 million, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 2,303,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,436,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 716,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 655,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,186,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 558,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

