Contrasting Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54% ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exela Technologies and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $35.56, indicating a potential upside of 75.24%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.10 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.62 ACV Auctions $208.36 million 15.09 -$41.02 million N/A N/A

ACV Auctions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Exela Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

