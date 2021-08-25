Contrasting Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 4.51 $133.89 million $2.45 29.89 Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 5.47 -$22.61 million ($0.99) -8.09

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integra LifeSciences and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 1 3 4 0 2.38 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $72.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.47%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.78%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 13.62% 17.64% 7.31% Apollo Endosurgery -24.44% -243.14% -17.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Apollo Endosurgery on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas; inadvertent perforation of the GI tract; tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon; the treatment of swallowing disorders; esophageal stent fixation and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

