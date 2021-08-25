Contrasting Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Zumiez shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Zumiez shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Torrid and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid N/A N/A N/A Zumiez 10.93% 23.52% 12.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Torrid and Zumiez, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88 Zumiez 0 2 1 0 2.33

Torrid currently has a consensus target price of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Zumiez has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Zumiez’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Torrid.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Torrid and Zumiez’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zumiez $990.65 million 1.09 $76.23 million $3.05 13.78

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid.

Summary

Zumiez beats Torrid on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion in August 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.

