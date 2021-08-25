CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.70

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 46570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CONX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONX by 30.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONX by 30.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

