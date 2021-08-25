Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $283,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.34. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.