Core & Main Inc’s (NYSE:CNM) Quiet Period To End on September 1st

Core & Main’s (NYSE:CNM) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 1st. Core & Main had issued 34,883,721 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $697,674,420 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Core & Main’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

