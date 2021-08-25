Corey Deutsch Purchases 4,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch acquired 4,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,169 shares in the company, valued at $863,535.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corey Deutsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Corey Deutsch purchased 12,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,840.00.

LFMD stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $214.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.72. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. On average, analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $2,515,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

