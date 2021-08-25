Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $33,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,444,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $17,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 610,085 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

