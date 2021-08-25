Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading 12.4% Higher

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.29 and last traded at $96.80. 7,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 267,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

