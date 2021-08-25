Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 72,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $374.44 million, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

