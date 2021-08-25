CoTrader Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,202.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.79 or 0.00781088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00100439 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.