Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Up 13.6%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.56. Approximately 5,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 288,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

