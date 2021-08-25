County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.51. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,938. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

