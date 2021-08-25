Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 304 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

ABBV stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.39. 104,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,181. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $120.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

