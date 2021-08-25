Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 219,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.90. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

