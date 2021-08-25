Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506,930. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $227.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

