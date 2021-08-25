Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123,052 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.30.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.