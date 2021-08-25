Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Takes $54,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,113,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock remained flat at $$56.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 277,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

