Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $13.09 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 7.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,390,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $375.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

