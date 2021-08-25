Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Down 3.8%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $557.75 and last traded at $557.75. Approximately 2,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 124,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $579.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.