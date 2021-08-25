Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $15.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.02.
CRARY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th.
OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 37,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
