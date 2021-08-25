Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $15.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

CRARY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 37,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

