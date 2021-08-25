Critical Comparison: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Laureate Education and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Laureate Education presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.55%. Zovio has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 175.33%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education -57.00% -16.84% -7.61% Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laureate Education and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.02 billion 2.94 -$613.33 million $2.37 6.76 Zovio $397.12 million 0.19 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.41

Zovio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laureate Education. Laureate Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zovio beats Laureate Education on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions. The Andean segment includes institutions in Chile and Peru. The Online & Partnerships segment consists of online institutions that offer profession-oriented degree programs through Walden University, University of Liverpool, and University of Roehampton. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

