Critical Contrast: NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDAC) versus Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDAC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NightDragon Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NightDragon Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.75 billion 0.18 $730,000.00 ($0.09) -141.56

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than NightDragon Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NightDragon Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NightDragon Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 3 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than NightDragon Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares NightDragon Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NightDragon Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.33% -0.75% -0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of NightDragon Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats NightDragon Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment operates provides environmental remediation services, rail Infrastructure services, and heavy civil construction services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

