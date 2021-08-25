Critical Survey: Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) versus Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ping Identity has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 5.1, indicating that its share price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ping Identity and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -11.55% -0.46% -0.35% Elys Game Technology -22.75% -32.39% -20.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ping Identity and Elys Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 6 7 1 2.64 Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ping Identity presently has a consensus target price of $33.92, indicating a potential upside of 39.20%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus target price of $7.91, indicating a potential upside of 95.23%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ping Identity and Elys Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $243.59 million 8.21 -$11.89 million $0.17 143.35 Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 2.53 -$9.94 million ($0.45) -9.00

Elys Game Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ping Identity. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ping Identity beats Elys Game Technology on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of NewAleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 100,000 online user accounts through 1,000 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 113 agency/ data transmission center locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

