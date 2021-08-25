Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Crown accounts for about 2.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.84. 589,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,440. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

