CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Hits $2.26 on Top Exchanges

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004612 BTC on exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $62,632.35 and approximately $3.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded down 44.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.64 or 0.00786568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00101582 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Coin Profile

CryptoEnergy (CRYPTO:CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.