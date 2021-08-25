CSFB Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUN. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.17.

LUN traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.27. The company had a trading volume of 382,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

