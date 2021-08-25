CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.160-$3.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $946 million-$964 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.