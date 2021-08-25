Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,468 shares of company stock worth $308,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.