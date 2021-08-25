Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

