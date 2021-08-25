Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. 169,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,844,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $273.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.