Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 200.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.77. 16,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

