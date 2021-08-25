Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.52. 211,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

