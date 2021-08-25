Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $120,000 Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 206,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 115,653 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.
CatchMark Timber Trust Profile
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
