Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $120,000 Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 206,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 115,653 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 1,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.