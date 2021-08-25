Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.91. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

