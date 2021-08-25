Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 4,642 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,387,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,219,487.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

LEGH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $439.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEGH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.