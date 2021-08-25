CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. 3,158,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.