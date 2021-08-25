CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. 3,158,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.