CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. 167,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,965,528. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

