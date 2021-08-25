CX Institutional Acquires New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,513. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.