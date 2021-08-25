CX Institutional Buys 691 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in The Allstate by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

ALL stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.17. 19,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.