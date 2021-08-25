CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 56,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

