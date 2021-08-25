CX Institutional Invests $2.04 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,709 shares of company stock worth $169,495,398. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.57 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.16.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

