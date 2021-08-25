CX Institutional Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.41. 368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.