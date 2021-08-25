CX Institutional Sells 216 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,921. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

