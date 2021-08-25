CX Institutional Sells 5,082 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,182,763. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

