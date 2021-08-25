Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of DAC stock opened at $85.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Danaos has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 836,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 29.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 143.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.