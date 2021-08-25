Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $85.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88. Danaos has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

