DAO Maker Price Reaches $2.43 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $89.47 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00128834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00157480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.11 or 1.00073342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.57 or 0.01027945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.17 or 0.06550903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

